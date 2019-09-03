BREAKING:Evacuations ordered due to wildfire near Cool in El Dorado County
LINCOLN (CBS13) – The latest on a grass fire near Lincoln:

2:17 p.m.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the grass fire has been contained.

No official numbers on how many acres burned have been released.

1:21 p.m.

Firefighters are battling a grass fire southeast of Lincoln early Tuesday afternoon.

The scene is near Creekside Lane and Fairway View Drive.

An active firefight is currently underway, with air tankers running airdrops on the flames.

Voluntary evacuations are in effect for residents in the area, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says.

More information to come.  

