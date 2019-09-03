LINCOLN (CBS13) – The latest on a grass fire near Lincoln:
2:17 p.m.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the grass fire has been contained.
No official numbers on how many acres burned have been released.
1:21 p.m.
Firefighters are battling a grass fire southeast of Lincoln early Tuesday afternoon.
The scene is near Creekside Lane and Fairway View Drive.
Vegetation #fire in the area of Creekside Ln. & Catta Verdera. Voluntary evacuations at this time. Placer Fire is on scene. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LYFyOsNuqU
— Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) September 3, 2019
An active firefight is currently underway, with air tankers running airdrops on the flames.
Voluntary evacuations are in effect for residents in the area, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says.
More information to come.