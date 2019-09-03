SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A woman who was driving to work Tuesday morning was arrested on suspicion of being nearly three times the legal blood-alcohol limit, officers say.
California Highway Patrol’s South Sacramento division says, around 9 a.m., an officer spotted a car on northbound Highway 99 at Mack Road without license plates.
After pulling the woman over, the officer started getting suspicious that she was driving impaired.
CHP says the officer soon found the woman’s blood-alcohol level was almost three times the legal limit.
“We are thankful that our officer was able to locate and stop this extremely impaired driver before she could of possibly been involved in a collision that could of hurt an innocent motorist or herself,” CHP wrote in a Facebook post about the woman’s arrest.
The woman, whose name has not been released, was arrested and then booked into Sacramento County Jail. She is facing a charge of DUI.