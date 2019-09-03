STOCKTON (CBS13) – District officials say a threat was made against Franklin High School, but they don’t believe it’s credible.
The Stockton Unified School District says they learned of the threat Monday night and immediately started investigating. Exactly what was said, and where the threat was made, is unclear.
District officials say their investigation found the threat has no credibility.
A statement from the district was then sent to parents to alert them about the investigation.
“Although this threat has no credibility, we wanted to make you aware of the situation and let you know it is safe to send your child to school,” district officials wrote. “Making a threat on a public school can have serious legal and financial consequences for the perpetrator.”
Still, officials say extra support staff and Stockton Unified School District police officers will be at Franklin High.
Authorities say they treat all threats as if they are serious.