



COOL (CBS13) – Fire crews in El Dorado County are gaining containment on a wildfire that left two firefighters hurt and a fire truck burned.

The Country Fire, which is burning near the community of Cool, forced evacuations Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday morning, Cal Fire said flames have burned 75 acres but forward progress had been stopped. Containment is now up to 30 percent, but some evacuation orders still remain in place.

In their last update Tuesday night, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office announced almost all areas had their evacuation orders lifted. The only exceptions where evacuations remain in effect were Circle Drive, Lou Allen Lane and Stroker Way.

RELATED: Firefighters And Engine Burned Over In Country Fire

During Tuesday’s battle, two Garden Valley firefighters on a fire truck became trapped by the flames and were forced to deploy their personal safety devices. The fire moved right over them, twisting and burning their engine.

The firefighters were taken to UC Davis Medical Center for smoke inhalation and small burns.

Crews also worked from the air to drop water and retardant on the fast moving flames.

Cal Fire is now investigating how the firefighters got into trouble.