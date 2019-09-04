Comments
VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Officers in Vacaville helped free a dog that somehow got itself stuck in a car’s engine block.
The incident happened early Wednesday morning along the 100 block of Sheffield Drive.
Vacaville police say the dog, Angel, was chasing after a cat when he managed to wedge himself deep in a car’s engine block. Officers immediately went to work to get Angel out, using a jack to lift the car up.
Eventually, officers were able to help Angel out from underneath the car.
Officers say Angel lived up to his name and gave them many kisses after the rescue.
Angel was taken to an emergency veterinarian for the rest of the night. He didn’t have a collar or tag, but the vet says they scanned for and found a microchip.