SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are on the scene of an injury collision that shut down both directions of El Camino Avenue.
Officers said the crash happened at El Camino Avenue and Albatross Way east of the Business 80 freeway around 3:15 p.m.
One person was transported with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle collided with a motorcycle.
Traffic is close in both directions on El Camino Avenue due to the crash. Officers are asking drivers to take alternate routes if possible.
The road is expected to be closed for at least another hour.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.