FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Authorities say a maintenance worker who was on top of a Fairfield building died after a medical emergency Wednesday night.

The incident happened along the 1200 block of Western Street. According to the Fairfield Fire Department, firefighters responded after a man reportedly died on top of the roof of a building in the area.

Apparently, firefighters say, the man was cleaning the roof and had a fatal medical emergency.

Firefighters used a ladder and got the man down, doing everything in their power to be respectful of the family’s wishes.

The man’s name has not been released.

 

