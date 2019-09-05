



SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A tip led police to an illegal marijuana shop in Sacramento County Wednesday.

Inside a store called “The Trap,” on Florin Road, they discovered half a million dollars worth of illegal products. More than a dozen people were escorted out of the store and detained.

Alex Traverso, with the Bureau of Cannabis Control, said this is not the type of illegal shop the department is used to dealing with. He said The Trap operated like a flea market of sorts, where people could buy and consume marijuana inside.

“The exterior looks like a clothing store and inside they go in and find a half a million dollars in illegal cannabis products. Edibles, vape cartridges,” Traverso said.

Traverso said normally shops that sell illegal marijuana actually look like a dispensary on the outside.

“You walk up, you see a green cross and people think this is a legal dispensary and can buy products here,” Traverso said.

Traverso said his department gets dozens of complaints about illegal pot shops. Actually shutting them down is much more difficult task that requires police surveillance and a search warrant.

“Unfortunately enforcement doesn’t happen as quick as most people would like,” he said.

Bureau of Cannabis Control data shows this year alone, there have been 23 busts in 7 counties. Those include Sacramento County and Yolo County. Law Enforcement seized 32 million dollars worth of marijuana and marijuana products.

“Ultimately, we want to sort of undercut that illegal market and really impact their bottom line and support our legal operators,” Traverso said.

Traverso and his office have started a campaign called #weedwise aimed at deterring people from buying products at unlicensed marijuana shops, even though they might be cheaper.

“When you see people getting sick from these illegal vape cartridges and having to go to the emergency room with breathing issues they are having, I just don’t think you can put a price on your health,” he said.

You can find a list of licensed businesses at capotcheck.com