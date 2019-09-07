Comments
SOUTHLAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — At least one person has died this afternoon after a fuel tanker crash involving several vehicles on Highway 50 in South Lake Tahoe, city officials said.
Flames from the crash, which happened near Elks Club Drive, spread into nearby vegetation.
Several crews are on the scene and advise to remain clear of the area.
The highway is closed between Pioneer Trail and Sawmill Road. There is currently no ETO for the roadways.
More details to follow.