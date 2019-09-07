BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — Here are the latest updates on the Swedes Fire:

7:44 p.m.

Cal Fire said the fire, which is near Swedes Flat Road and Oro Bangor Highway, has now grown to 400 acres in size.

7:07 p.m.

Butte County officials announced that shelter is available at the Oroville Church of the Nazarene located at 2238 Monte Vista Avenue.

An animal shelter for small animals is also available at the Old County Hospital located at 2279 Del Oro Road.

An evacuation shelter is available at the Oroville Church of the Nazarene located at 2238 Monte Vista Ave. in Oroville.

5:55 p.m.

Cal Fire said the fire has grown to 300 acres.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Department ordered the following evacuations:

Deer Valley Road from Swedes Flat Road to the end

Jernigan Way from Hurleton Swedes Flat Road to the end of Jernigan Way

All of Quality Lane

Lost Horizon Drive to Oro-Quincy Highway

Old olive Highway to Oro-Quincy Highway

Feathervale Drive and Mt. Ida Road and all adjoining roads to the east

5:17 p.m.

Cal Fire said the fire has grown to 200 acres and is at 0 percent containment.

#SwedesFire [update] 200 acres, 0% contained. Large augmentation of resources. pic.twitter.com/kvzLJLwpFj — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) September 8, 2019

4:40 p.m.

Cal Fire said they are working with the Butte County Sheriff’s Department on road closures and evacuations.

#SwedesFire [update] View from air resources at scene. Working with @ButteSheriff on road closures and evacuations. @CHP_Oroville, State Parks also at scene. pic.twitter.com/iZTof12gq7 — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) September 7, 2019

4:17 p.m.

Crews are currently battling the 50-acre Swedes Fire near Chinese Wall Road in Butte County.

#SwedesFire [update] Air resources estimate 50 acres. South wind is moving the fire to the north. Burning in the Wall Fire footprint from 2017. pic.twitter.com/ccCsRGoAkM — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) September 7, 2019

Cal Fire said structures are reportedly threatened by the flames just east of Oroville.

Officials said winds are moving the fire to the north.

