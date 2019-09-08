Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Fire Department is battling a 2nd alarm residential fire at 2600 G Street.
Residential structure fire 2600 G Street. Crews on scene have taken fire attack. Search and exposure protection are priorities at this point. pic.twitter.com/HXnTVk9OBB
— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) September 8, 2019
Officials said a total of three homes are impacted by the flames.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
The fire originated at a two-story residence and a 2nd alarm was requested after fire exposure on the left side of the home threatened a neighboring structure.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Stay tuned for more updates.