Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Fire Department is battling a 2nd alarm residential fire at 2600 G Street.

Officials said a total of three homes are impacted by the flames.

So far, no injuries have been reported.



The fire originated at a two-story residence and a 2nd alarm was requested after fire exposure on the left side of the home threatened a neighboring structure.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.



