Comments
VALLEJO (CBS13) —Vallejo Police Department said a man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a woman on Saturday.
The female victim called Vallejo PD at approximately 2:16 p.m. stating that she had been raped at gunpoint.
The investigation led officers to a home on Willow Street where the victim said the alleged crimes happened.
The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Tynel Cole, of Oakland, Vallejo PD said.
Upon being spotted out in front of the residence on Willow Street, Cole ran and a chase ensued to a separate home where the suspect went in and refused to come out.
Vallejo SWAT then responded and took over the scene.
At approximately 8:30 p.m., SWAT entered the home Cole was hiding in and arrested him without further incident.