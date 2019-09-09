  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters and park rangers recovered a body just after 11 a.m. Monday on the American River.

Officials said the recovery happened near the Highway 160 overpass.

According to a Sacramento Fire spokesperson, the body was on the south side of the river just under the bridge. They said the body was not found under suspicious circumstances.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s office took possession of the body and has not yet released an identity or cause of death.

