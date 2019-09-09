Filed Under:Citrus Heights News

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Police are looking for two men who robbed a pair of women out jogging in Citrus Heights early Monday morning.

The incident happened a little after 5:30 a.m. near Crosswoods Circle and Auburn Boulevard.

Citrus Heights police say two women were out jogging when the two men went up to them. One of the men pulled out a handgun and told them to hand over their stuff.

It’s unclear what was stolen, police say.

Police are still investigating the incident. No description of the suspects was available.

