Comments
CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Police are looking for two men who robbed a pair of women out jogging in Citrus Heights early Monday morning.
The incident happened a little after 5:30 a.m. near Crosswoods Circle and Auburn Boulevard.
Citrus Heights police say two women were out jogging when the two men went up to them. One of the men pulled out a handgun and told them to hand over their stuff.
It’s unclear what was stolen, police say.
Police are still investigating the incident. No description of the suspects was available.