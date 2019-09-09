Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Regional Transit is offering free bus and light rail rides to start the week.
It’s all part of Sac RT’s expansion. The newly redesigned bus system now offers service seven days a week, and more late-night as well as weekend service.
.@CBSSacramento SacRT Setting up to announce the launch of its new bus network. Will have details on how your child can ride for free. pic.twitter.com/s4gL3JvCfI
— Dan Mitchinson (@dmitchinson) September 9, 2019
The free rides run through Wednesday.
Sac RT officials say adjustments have been made to existing bus routes, so make sure to check their website for the latest schedule: https://www.sacrt.com/schedules/.