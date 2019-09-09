  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Regional Transit is offering free bus and light rail rides to start the week.

It’s all part of Sac RT’s expansion. The newly redesigned bus system now offers service seven days a week, and more late-night as well as weekend service.

The free rides run through Wednesday.

Sac RT officials say adjustments have been made to existing bus routes, so make sure to check their website for the latest schedule: https://www.sacrt.com/schedules/.

