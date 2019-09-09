TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — Detectives in Tuolumne County are searching for suspects in a shooting that happened Saturday.
Deputies were called to a property on Buchanan Road and Forest Road 2N11 in Tuolumne Saturday night on reports of a man who had been shot. A man covered in blood met deputies on the property and told them he had been shot.
The man was taken to a hospital by helicopter. His identity and condition have not been released.
The victim told deputies several men dressed in camouflage clothing and masks were involved in the incident. The suspects reportedly left the property on the victim’s off-road vehicle before deputies arrived.
Deputies said they also found several tents containing marijuana plants on the property.
Anyone with information about this case are asked to call the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s office at 209-533-5815.