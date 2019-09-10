  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A large tree that fell is blocking lanes of a major road to the Sacramento State campus Tuesday morning.

The scene is on College Town Drive, at the intersection of La Riviera Drive.

Exactly why the tree fell is unclear, but two westbound lanes of College Town Drive are blocked. Sacramento public works crews are responding, but it’s unclear how long it will take to clear the road.

Commuters who use College Town Drive should consider taking alternate routes to campus.

