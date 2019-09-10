Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A large tree that fell is blocking lanes of a major road to the Sacramento State campus Tuesday morning.
The scene is on College Town Drive, at the intersection of La Riviera Drive.
.@CBSSacramento tree falls across road near @sacstate . Westbound lane at College Town and La Riviera closed to traffic. @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/Tq9ZeL3CvQ
— Dan Mitchinson (@dmitchinson) September 10, 2019
Exactly why the tree fell is unclear, but two westbound lanes of College Town Drive are blocked. Sacramento public works crews are responding, but it’s unclear how long it will take to clear the road.
Commuters who use College Town Drive should consider taking alternate routes to campus.