Comments
LOOMIS (CBS13) — A 21-year-old Loomis man is back home recovering after being put in a medically-induced coma for complications related to vaping.
Ricky D’Ambrosio was hospitalized last week after reportedly vomiting for five days. Doctors tried treating him for an infection with antibiotics, but after learning he vapes, doctors learned he was in acute respiratory failure.
READ: 21-Year-Old In Coma For Complications Related To Vaping
His sister, Caitlynne D’Ambrosio, told CBS13 doctors paralyzed Ricky and put him in a coma to let his body rest.
On Tuesday, his mom Christy said Ricky was back home recovering.