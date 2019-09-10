Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – A Turlock High School student was killed after crashing an ATV he was riding while working at an orchard in the Modesto area, authorities say.
The incident happened on Sept. 7 near Hawkins and Keyes roads. California Highway Patrol says, around 4 p.m., officers and medics responded to a reported ATV accident in an orchard.
Officers found that a 16-year-old boy had been ejected from an ATV that rolled over. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say.
Drugs or alcohol were not factors in the accident, CHP says.
Turlock High School identified the student killed as Kaden Farro. He was heavily involved in the school’s Future Farmers of America chapter, the school says.