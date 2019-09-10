Comments
PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) – New numbers just out from fire officials show the largest wildfire burning right now in the country is growing.
As of Tuesday morning, the Walker Fire has now burned more than 47,000 acres in Plumas County and just 12 percent contained. At last check on Monday, the fire had burned 44,000 acres and was 10 percent contained.
Local firefighters are protecting personal property after a mandatory evacuation order in parts of the Plumas National Forest.
The wildfire started last Wednesday and is nowhere close to being contained.
Crews say this is a difficult fire. More than 825 fire personnel from across the state are fighting it.
So far, the most effective firefighting techniques have been hand crews and bulldozers.