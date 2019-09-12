MODESTO (CBS13) – Police say they’re investigating fights at a Modesto high school on Thursday.
Officers are at Grace M. Davis High School looking into multiple fights, police say.
No other details about the fights have been released, but police say they are working with Davis High administrations to try and solve whatever is behind the incidents.
MPD is currently at Davis High School investigating multiple fights. Officers are working with school administrators to solve the problem. Expect a police presence this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/2AgOSWUkb1
— Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) September 12, 2019
On Wednesday, Modesto police also responded to a report of a large fight at Davis Community Park. People had dispersed by the time officers got to the scene, police say.
Police have not said if Wednesday’s incident is related to Thursday’s fights.
Modesto police say to expect officers in the area through Thursday afternoon.