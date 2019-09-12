  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Grace Davis High School, Modesto News

MODESTO (CBS13) – Police say they’re investigating fights at a Modesto high school on Thursday.

Officers are at Grace M. Davis High School looking into multiple fights, police say.

No other details about the fights have been released, but police say they are working with Davis High administrations to try and solve whatever is behind the incidents.

On Wednesday, Modesto police also responded to a report of a large fight at Davis Community Park. People had dispersed by the time officers got to the scene, police say.

Police have not said if Wednesday’s incident is related to Thursday’s fights.

Modesto police say to expect officers in the area through Thursday afternoon.

Comments

Leave a Reply