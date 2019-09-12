Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police are currently conducting traffic control all over downtown and midtown due to a massive amount of cars conducting illegal sideshow activity.
Police Captian Norm Leong said at least 100 cars were doing sideshows near W and 8th Streets.
Officers are currently dealing with at least a hundred cars doing sideshows near W/8th Street. Officers are on scene
— Captain Norm Leong (@NormLeong) September 13, 2019
Large amounts of cars were reportedly getting on and off the freeway.
More details to follow.