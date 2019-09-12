  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Midtown Sacramento fire victim says crooks ransacked her torched home.

Amber Eames escaped Sunday’s fire with her four dogs and some clothes.

She’s now a victim, yet again.

“All my kitchen cupboards were open, things tossed every way,” Eames said. “All my keepsakes stuff was under here. That’s what I was coming to get and it was rummaged through.”

No description of any suspects in the burglary has been released.

The cause of Sunday’s fire is still under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply