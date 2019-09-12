Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Midtown Sacramento fire victim says crooks ransacked her torched home.
Amber Eames escaped Sunday’s fire with her four dogs and some clothes.
She’s now a victim, yet again.
“All my kitchen cupboards were open, things tossed every way,” Eames said. “All my keepsakes stuff was under here. That’s what I was coming to get and it was rummaged through.”
No description of any suspects in the burglary has been released.
The cause of Sunday’s fire is still under investigation.