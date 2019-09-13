Comments
STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night at a dairy on West Fulkerth Road near Turlock, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said.
Officials said there were a total of three victims in the incident, two of which were shot — one was shot in the leg and the other in the face.
Both are expected to survive.
Deputies said the motive is currently unknown as there is very little suspect information other than that the shooter was wearing a mask.
We will update you as we get new information.