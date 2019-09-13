LODI (CBS13) — A warning from animal activists who protect wildlife in rescue: Stay away from dangerous animals on display at Lodi’s Grape Festival.

The group fears visiting the exhibit will continue more animals being forced into extreme conditions for enjoyment.

“We take them out primarily for the reason so people do not get in the position that the other people got into,” said Steve Higgs with Walk on the Wild Side.

Higgs’ animal sanctuary out of Oregon now cares for a 4-year-old tiger and 70 other wild animals.

“Most of the animals are rescued animals and they’ve come from private parties or people that bought them off the black market,” Higgs said.

But PAWS (Performing Animal Welfare Society) says this is wrong. The group believes wild animals need to stay in the sanctuary enjoying life.

“Saying that they rescue animals is shocking when it’s hard to prove that’s really the case”, said Ed Stewart with PAWS.

PAWS says the USDA and state boards that regulate Walk on the Wild Side found a number of citations during site visits, including a permit being denying them a captive breed wildlife permit.

“They’re putting animals in cages for life [so] someone can have a few minutes of enjoyment”, says Stewart.

CBS 13 found there are a number of rules every sanctuary must follow, from housing, food, and proper facilities. All concerns from groups like PAWS think Walk on the Wild Side may not be following.

Still, the rescue insists they’ve done nothing wrong.