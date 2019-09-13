Comments
LINCOLN (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in finding a man who led them on a chase while riding an ATV.
The incident happened Wednesday morning on Lincoln Boulevard.
Lincoln police say, just before 7 a.m., they tried to pull over a man who was riding an ATV in the area. Officers turned on their lights and sirens, but that only made the man take off down Lincoln Boulevard into oncoming traffic.
Eventually, the rider went into a development off Lincoln Airpark Drive and ditched the ATV.
Officers have not been able to find the man.
Anyone who recognizes him or knows where he might be is asked to call Lincoln police at (916) 645-4040.