SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A man said he was punched, beaten up and robbed after arranging to see a car listed for sale on Craiglist on Thursday.
The incident happened in San Joaquin County.
The Sheriff’s Office said the victim arranged to meet the seller of a 1999 four-door white Cadillac sedan, and four males were in the vehicle.
As the driver popped the hood for the victim to look at the engine, that’s when he said he was struck by the suspects.
The victim said over $2,000 and his phone was taken.