SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters say a grass fire that was burning behind Inderkum High School in Natomas early Friday afternoon area has been contained.
The scene is off North Park Drive in the North Natomas Regional Park area.
The Sacramento Fire Department says firefighters have contained the flames.
Students and staff at Inderkum High were evacuated out an abundance of caution, Natomas Unified officials say. After getting the all-clear, everyone was let back into campus and classes will be returning to normal.
About three acres have burned, firefighters say.
Exactly what started the fire is unclear at this point.