STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two students were taken down in an NFL-style tackle by a marine recruiter at Edison High School.
The marine stepped in to break up the fight among students on Wednesday.
The takedown was captured on camera. After the tackle, Private First Class Valdez Sarmiento is seen tossing one of the kids he brought down to the side, then walking away.
One student got up, the other stayed on the ground.
Some parents voiced concern on social media, saying the takedown was a bit much.
But the recruiter’s commanding officer said Sarmiento was just taking action to stop a dangerous situation.
“That instinct was correct,” said Maj. Thomas Driscoll, Commanding Officer for the Marine Recruiting Station Sacramento. “However, we [will] seize this opportunity to discuss with him how there are different ways to do that in the future.”
The Stockton Unified School District said they are aware of the incident and are actively investigating the situation.