SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced today that California will restrict state-funded and state-sponsored travel to Iowa due to a new provision law Iowa enacted this May.
The new law — House File Bill No. 766 — repealed existing protections under the Iowa Civil Rights Act that ensure Medicaid coverage for those seeking gender-affirming healthcare, the Department of Justice said.
The DOJ said the repeal made clear that coverage for this care is no longer required in the state of Iowa.
“California has taken an unambiguous stand against discrimination and government actions that would enable it,” Becerra said. “That’s why my office is adding Iowa to the list of states subject to state-funded or sponsored travel restrictions.”
Iowa is now the 11th state where California has enacted these restrictions. The other 10 states include Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas.
Assembly Bill 1887 took effect in 2017 and prohibits state-funded and state-sponsored travel to states that enact laws after June 26, 2015, that repeals or voids existing protections against discrimination on gender and sexual orientation bases.