ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A 34-year-old man was arrested after a stolen vehicle pursuit that began in Elk Grove on Saturday, Elk Grove police said.
Saturday evening, officers located a reported stolen vehicle occupied by Gonzalo Rodriguez.
Police said Rodriguez then put the vehicle into reverse and purposefully backed into two patrol vehicles.
The suspect then led officers on a chase north into Sacramento.
In the area of Cosumnes River Boulevard and Interstate 5, Rodriguez reportedly was involved in a minor collision with a civilian vehicle and then entered a nearby field.
In the field, deputies said Rodriguez exited the stolen vehicle and attempted to get away on foot.
Rodriguez was eventually detained with help from a police K9.
Elk Grove PD said one patrol vehicle caught fire while following the suspect into the open field due to dry grass.
With the exception of Rodriguez, police said no other injuries were reported in the pursuit.
The extent of Rodriguez’s injuries are not known, but police said he will be booked on several charges as soon as he is medically cleared from the hospital.