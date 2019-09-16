



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It was a bloody ending to the legislative session Friday when an anti-vaccine protester threw what looked like a bloody menstrual cup from the balcony onto the senate floor, hitting the desk of multiple senators.

That woman was arrested and the room was evacuated as officials investigated the incident. The senate chambers are now considered a crime scene.

Rebecca Dalelio, 43, was arrested and faces assault and vandalism charges.

Senator Richard Pan is one of the presumed targets of the attack.

He said, “the violent rhetoric used by the anti-vaccine movement needs to stop.”

READ: Gov. Newsom Announces Campaign To Warn Public Of Vaping Dangers

He wrote the new state law that cracks down and limits medical exemptions for vaccines.

“That act was to disrupt the work of the people,” said Dr. Pan.

And disrupt it did. Police quickly evacuated the chamber and investigated the substance.

“It’s a biological hazard. You cannot use violent rhetoric and call people baby killers and Nazi’s,” said Pan.

But we wanted to know, after this, will security now be tighter during senate chamber meetings? CHP wouldn’t discuss safety and security protocols with CBS13, but they said they’re looking into it.

It’s the first time the Senate had been moved since a trucker crashed his tractor-trailer into the south steps of the Capitol in 2001.

ALSO: One Person Killed After Vehicle Hit By Amtrak Train Near Davis

“When you cross the line, you have to be held accountable,” Governor Gavin Newsom said during a press conference Monday.

He said people have a right to protest, but not in this way.

“I don’t want to see anyone arrested. People have a right to express themselves unless they cross that line, that line was clearly crossed in the senate chambers,” Newsom said.

CBS13 spoke with members of the anti-vaccine movement. Many say they have never heard of Dalelio. They say they’re upset their message was lost in her actions.

“We do not know who she is, and we strongly condemn what happened because that should never happen,” said one activist.

All of this happened over a bill that had already been signed into law. Dr. Pan now says he has a message for Dalelio.

“I am so sorry that you thought this was the way you had to express your views. We are trying to protect all children in our community, including yours,” Pan said.

Three hours after the attack, the Senate reconvened in a separate committee room. Dalelio is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.