  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elk Grove News, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A crash on northbound Interstate 5 has traffic seriously backing up into Sacramento.

The crash happened a little after 7 a.m. near Sutterville Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it left only one lane of I-5 open.

Traffic is now backing up to Elk Grove due to the crash. Expect it to take nearly an hour to get from Laguna Boulevard to Sutterville Road.

All lanes were cleared just before 8:30 a.m., but Caltrans warns to expect residual traffic through the morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply