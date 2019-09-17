SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A crash on northbound Interstate 5 has traffic seriously backing up into Sacramento.
The crash happened a little after 7 a.m. near Sutterville Road.
Final: Collision cleared at NB SAC I-5/ 25th Ave. Lanes are open but residual traffic and morning commute are making things move slowly into downtown. @CaltransHQ @CHPSouthSac @CHP_Valley https://t.co/zBS4MuI9B9
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) September 17, 2019
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it left only one lane of I-5 open.
Traffic is now backing up to Elk Grove due to the crash. Expect it to take nearly an hour to get from Laguna Boulevard to Sutterville Road.
All lanes were cleared just before 8:30 a.m., but Caltrans warns to expect residual traffic through the morning.