YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Investigators say 37-year-old Adam Carr is the suspect who led them on a high-speed chase that ended in gunfire in Yuba City Monday.
Carr was just released from the Sacramento County Jail Monday morning before he went on his alleged crime spree spanning from Sacramento to Roseville to Yuba City.
Police shot Carr at the intersection of Highway 99 and Franklin Road after they say he tried ramming them with a stolen rental van.
Cell phone video captured the final confrontation between a suspect and police in Yuba City on Monday. A police officer opening fire on a suspect inside a minivan at the intersection of Highway 99 and Franklin Road. “It was crazy. Everybody was, like, did you jump for cover?” said Klint Schroeder, shot the video. Schroeder was trying to fix his Jeep at a gas station across the street when he saw a minivan fly by, followed by a flurry of police. The driver had reportedly rammed multiple law enforcement vehicles on a destructive chase through several counties before being cornered by this motorcycle officer. “It looked like he tried to ram the cop head-on, and then the cop did a James Bond tuck and roll and flipped out of the way and hopped up and started firing,” he said. Police say nobody was injured except the suspect. His name has not been released.
He remains in the hospital and has not yet been booked by Yuba City police.
It is not clear yet what charges Carr was booked on in the Sacramento County Jail prior to the events Monday. County records show he was arrested on Sunday.