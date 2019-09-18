



The vaping craze landed a local high school student in cuffs on Wednesday night after he was caught allegedly selling supplies from his car on a Modesto campus.

“Somebody had to have turned that person in that knew what was going on, which is a good thing because that’s what we ask the kids to do,” said parent Richard Ortiz.

The arrest comes as fears over vaping mount, including a death in California just this week.

“Oh yeah, it is a big concern,” said Ortiz.

READ: California Man Becomes 7th Person To Die From Vaping-Related Causes; CDC Stepping Up Probe

Parents got the message during the day of the student’s arrest.

“It worked out pretty good that they were able to get Modesto PD out here, and check into this, you know allegation, and actually they found something,” said parent Ortiz.

“And so where did he get it? I mean, it’s one thing if you buy it from a store that legally has the products,” said parent Sandi Madera.

Modesto City Schools issued a statement reading: “We are very concerned about vaping in our schools and are continually looking for ways to educate our students and families on the dangers.”

The concern follows recent reports of seven vaping-related deaths across the country, including one in Tulare County this week, and Loomis man’s vaping-related scare that put him in a coma earlier this month.

ALSO: Gov. Newsom Announces Campaign To Warn Public Of Vaping Dangers

Ricky D’Ambrosio says he had been vaping for five years before he became violently ill.

“I didn’t think it would happen to me, but it did,” D’Ambrosio said. “If I could, I would go back and not put anything in my lungs.”

The CDC has put out a warning about the mysterious rash of illness and deaths relating to vaping. So far, it has not connected the cases to a specific product. His alarming medical mystery highlighted this latest Modesto arrest.

“And these kids don’t realize the harm that they’re doing to their bodies,” said Ortiz.

The Modesto police are not identifying the teen because of his age.