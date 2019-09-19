SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento State student has died after apparently having a seizure on campus.
Devin Ryan DeVore passed away on Wednesday, the university confirms.
According to the school newspaper, DeVore apparently had a seizure in front of Sequoia Hall. Medics started CPR and he was rushed to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead.
“I am saddened to inform you that our office has confirmed that Devin Ryan DeVore … passed away on September 18, 2019,” wrote Dr. Ed Mills, vice president for Student Affairs, in an email sent to the campus community on Thursday.
Sac State says DeVore was a junior Pre-Kinesiology major. He had just begun his first semester at the university as a transfer student.
Officials say they don’t know the exact cause of Devore’s death.
Any students in need of grief counseling are urged to use the school’s Student Health and Counseling Services in the WELL.