STOCKTON (CBS13) – A new survey has ranked Stockton as the worst place for singles in the US.
Sacramento didn’t fare much better, either.
The survey was put together by Apartment List and took into account several factors, including dating satisfaction, social satisfaction, date affordability and how many fish are actually in the sea.
Stockton ranked 130 out of 130 with atrocious numbers in all of those categories.
Sacramento also ranked in the bottom 20 at number 112, with its best score being date affordability.
Not one California city made it into the top ten, with San Francisco being the highest at 17.
Atlanta, Georgia and Madison, Wisconsin took the top two spots on the list.
