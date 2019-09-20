Comments
FOLSOM (CBS13) – Police say a woman was killed in a fiery crash in Folsom early Friday morning.
The scene is near East Bidwell Street and Oak Avenue Parkway.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a neighbor in the area said he heard a boom, then saw the car on its side.
Authorities confirm that a woman inside the car was killed in the crash.
Speed is believed to have been a factor, police say.
Several road closures are in effect due to the crash:
-Northbound East Bidwell Street, from College Pkwy to Bluestone Cir.
-Westbound Oak Ave Pkwy from South Lexington Dr. to East Bidwell St.
-Eastbound Oak Ave Pkwy from East Bidwell to South Lexington Dr.
Both vehicles and pedestrians are being blocked from entering those areas, police say.