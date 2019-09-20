SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Country music superstar Miranda Lambert will be swinging by Sacramento come February for her new tour.
Lambert announced the dates to her 2020 “Wildcard Tour” on Friday.
Sacramento will get to see the Grammy Award-winning singer at the Golden 1 Center on “leap day” (as 2020 is a Leap Year), Feb. 29.
Excited to announce the #WildcardTour is hitting the road in 2020! Can't wait to get out there and play more of this new music for y'all. #TequilaDoes #UnreleasedSong
Visit https://t.co/1giKxQFter for presale info + tour stops.
Select presales begin 9.24. pic.twitter.com/WliZrAtADu
— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) September 20, 2019
“Excited to announce the #WildcardTour is hitting the road in 2020! Can’t wait to get out there and play more of this new music for y’all,” Lambert tweeted.
Tickets for the Golden 1 Center show go on sale Oct. 4, with presales starting on Oct. 1.