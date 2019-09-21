RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A vehicle rollover in Rancho Cordova has sparked two grass fires in the surrounding area, Sacramento Metro Fire said.
Officials said the vehicle rolled over and crashed into a power pole Saturday evening on Sunrise Boulevard at Jackson Road sparking a fire.
#MetroFire on scene of a single vehicle rollover into a power pole on #SunriseBlvd at #JacksonRd. Single occupant, no injuries. Two separate #grassfires are reported in area. Second fire reported at Kiefer and Sunrise- forward progress of fire stopped.
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) September 22, 2019
The driver was the only occupant in the car and suffered minor injuries, California Highway Patrol East Sacramento said.
A second fire was reported nearby on Sunrise at Kiefer Boulevard.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Metro Fire said SMUD is also currently on the scene.
More details to follow.