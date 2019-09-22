Comments
TRACY (CBS13) — A homicide investigation is underway in Tracy after a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon, Tracy police said.
The shooting happened on the 200 block of West Carlton Way.
Tracy PD determined the Chrysler 300 pictured below is associated with the crime.
No suspect has been identified as of yet.
More details to come as we get new information.