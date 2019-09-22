Comments
MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — A search is underway in Marysville for a suspect wanted in the shooting death of a 37-year-old woman on Sunday, Marysville Police Department said.
Officers said they received reports of a disturbance just before 4 p.m. this afternoon on the 1000 block of F Street.
A female victim was located with a gunshot wound, and unfortunately later succumbed to her wounds, police said.
The suspect in the shooting has been identified as 29-year-old Jesse Jaramillo, of Live Oak.
Marysville PD said Jaramillo has ties to Butte, Yuba and Sutter counties and may be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information relevant to the case should contact the Marysville Police Department.