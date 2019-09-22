  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police said they are investigating a shooting in South Sacramento that left one person injured.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 6 p.m. on the 3000 block of 16th Avenue.

One gunshot victim was located on arrival, police said.

The victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

No suspect description has been released at this time, the department said.

More details to follow.

