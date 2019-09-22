Comments
VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A community member’s tip led to led to several arrests in Vacaville Saturday afternoon, Vacaville Police Department said.
Officers responded to the citizen’s reports of suspicious activity around a vehicle in a parking lot on the 3000 block of Harbison Drive.
Upon approaching several people associated with the car, officers recovered stolen property from five recent burglaries and an illegal firearm.
Three people were arrested, Vacaville PD said.
Tiffani Struass, 31, and Glen Williamson, 25, were both arrested for possession of stolen property. William Cox-Boone, 24, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant.