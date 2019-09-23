SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – How do you know if a contractor filed a lien against your home?
You will need to do some leg work in order to get the answer. First, you’ll need to go in-person to your County Recorder’s Office. Then use their database to search for liens filed against PG&E. You’ll need to review all documents to see if your address is listed.
You may also find out when you apply to refinance or sell your home, but only if the Title Company flags your address.
As for the liens Teichart filed in Sacramento County for nonpayment of work done for PG&E, this is a list of the lien numbers and street names. Not every home on the streets listed is affected.
Lien Number: 201907311333, Sacramento 95818
- Robertson Way
- Vallejo Way
- Marian Way
- Grovan Way
- 14th Street
- Land Park Drive
- Perkins Way
- Weller Way
- Riverside Blvd.
- 7th Avenue
Lien Number: 201908050565, Sacramento 95818
- Freemont Way
- 12th Street
- 13th Street
- Markham Way
- 14th Street
- Riverside Blvd.
- Vallejo Way
- 3rd Avenue
- Regina Way
- Freemont Way
- 4th Avenue
- Swanston Drive
- Govan Way
Lien Number: 201906270692, Sacramento 95818
- Marian Way
- Weller Way
- Land Park Drive
- Perkins Way
Lien Number: 201905100745, Fair Oaks 95628
- Walnut Road
- Niblick Way
- Ridegpark Court
Lien Number: 201905020758, Sacramento 95820
- 35th Street
- 19th Avenue
- 36th Street
- 16th Avenue
- Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
- 38th Street
Lien Number: 201905011253, Citrus Heights 95621
- Connemara Circle
Lien Number: 201904290681, Sacramento 95817
- 39th Street
- 7th Avenue
- Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
- Broadway
- San Jose Way
Lien Number: 201904101128, Carmichael 95608
- Olive Oak Way
- Thor Way
- Park Place Drive
- Purna Way
- Arden Way
- Puma Way
Lien Number: 201903260676, Elk Grove 95624
- Park Meadows Drive
- Meadowsweet Drive
- Meadowtree Court
- Meadowcrest Court
- Meadow Oak Circle
- Park Grove Court
- Parklake Way
- Park Glen Court
- Parkhurst Court
- Park Terrace Court
Lien Number: 201903131481, Sacramento 95826
- Contempo Drive
- Faberge Way