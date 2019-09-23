CERES (CBS13) — Ceres police arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that killed a 40-year-old man.
Officers said 45-year-old Anthony Frank Leon Morris was booked for murder, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition Monday.
Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the 3200 block of 9th Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they heard a disturbance coming from a nearby residence. Officers detained two adults, a 45-year-old male and a 39-year-old female at the residence.
During a search of that residence, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and two firearms. Police also found two teenage juveniles at the scene who were unharmed.
The victim died at the scene and was later identified as a 40-year-old from Menlo Park.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Berlier at 209-538-5616 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-866-602-7463 or 209-521-4636.