SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — More housing could be coming to Stockton Boulevard in South Sacramento.
Tuesday night, the city council passed a new business ban to cut down on auto-related companies. Sacramento will now limit the number of auto service shops, car washes, and storage units, in an effort to add more places to live.
But those against the rule want more time to draft a better housing plan.
“I’m not opposed to low-income housing but my preference would be it be a combo of low income to market rate,” says city resident Barbra Steinberg.
The business district is still seeking a compromise before this measure goes into effect.