Comments
VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Interstate 80 was closed in both directions just west of Vacaville after a crash Tuesday morning.
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. along the westbound side of the freeway, near Cherry Glen Road, but both east and westbound traffic is affected.
California Highway Patrol says there are concerns over possible explosives that were inside a vehicle involved in the crash.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. There has been no word on any injuries.
All eastbound lanes of traffic were reopened a little before 7 a.m. Only one westbound lane is open and authorities don’t know when they will be clear.
Expect significant traffic delays in the area through the morning.