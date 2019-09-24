



PENN VALLEY (CBS13) – The latest on PG&E power shutoffs.

7:35 p.m.

PG&E announced Tuesday evening that crews will turn off power for approximately 48,200 customers in parts of Butte, Nevada, Placer, Plumas and Yuba counties.

The shutoffs are expected to begin at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Windy weather is forecasted to last until around noon Wednesday. When the weather event is over, PG&E says they will assess power lines and begin to restore power.

The utility also announced proactive shutoffs for Napa and Sonoma counties that will affect approximately 1,400 customers around 4:30 a.m.

The following cities will be affected:

Butte County (22,836 customers in Bangor, Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Butte Meadows, Chico, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Magalia, Oroville, Palermo, Paradise, Stirling City, Yankee Hill)

(22,836 customers in Bangor, Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Butte Meadows, Chico, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Magalia, Oroville, Palermo, Paradise, Stirling City, Yankee Hill) Napa County (708 customers in Calistoga, Lake Berryessa and Napa)

(708 customers in Calistoga, Lake Berryessa and Napa) Nevada County (16,506 customers in Cedar Ridge, Chicago Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready)

(16,506 customers in Cedar Ridge, Chicago Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready) Placer County (2,633 customers in Auburn, Foresthill)

(2,633 customers in Auburn, Foresthill) Plumas County (four customers in Storrie)

(four customers in Storrie) Sonoma County (701 customers in Santa Rosa)

(701 customers in Santa Rosa) Yuba County(4,833 customers in Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Loma Rica, Marysville, Oregon House, Rackerby, Smartville)

Total — 48,231 customers

PG&E said the majority of the 24,000 customers who lost their power Monday night will be affected by the 2:30 a.m. shutoffs. Most of those customers had their power restored Tuesday evening.

1:30 p.m.

Some of the 24,000 PG&E customers who had their power shut-off Monday night will have it restored by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

But with more wildfire weather concerns looming, other communities may have their power turned off.

Tuesday morning, crews started inspecting nearly 1,400 miles of transmission and distribution lines in Butte, Nevada and Yuba counties where power was shut off.

PG & E crews on the ground in #NevadaCounty inspecting power lines. The goal is to get the power back on as soon as possible but these two man crews literally have to inspect every power line for fire risks. People here in the Penn Valley area are toughing it out

PG&E warns it is still monitoring weather conditions and may cut power Tuesday night to nine counties: Nevada, Yuba, El Dorado, Placer, Sutter, Butte, Lake, Napa and Sonoma.

A final decision on whether power will be shut off is expected Tuesday evening, PG&E says.

The PG&E power shutoffs could affect traffic lights too. Caltrans says most signals have battery backups that last 3-4 hours. Drivers should treat all non-working lights as a four-way stop.