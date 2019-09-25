Comments
AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) – A small wildfire has prompted some evacuation orders in rural Amador County on Wednesday.
Firefighters responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m.
The fire is burning near the Electra Powerhouse in the Jackson area of Amador County. Some structures are threatened, Cal Fire says.
Air tankers have been making drops. The fire has burned about 15 acres so far.
The Amador County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for Canyon View Lane, Amador Lane and Fig Tree Lane.
Cal Fire says they expect to have the fire fully contained by Thursday morning.